Ecumenical Candlelight Prayer Vigil for Ukraine held on February 23Photo from the Feb. 23 Ecumenical Candlelight Prayer Vigil for Ukraine, held at the Tioga County Courthouse in Owego at 10 p.m. or 5 a.m. Ukrainian Time. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

March 7, 2025

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m., 5 a.m. Ukrainian Time, the Tioga County Courthouse Square set the stage for a candlelight service and prayer vigil by Ukraine. The event was organized by the First Presbyterian Church in Owego and its members.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022; and is now in its third year. According to the BBC, the casualties in Ukraine since the war’s onset numbered 43,000 in December 2024.

The candlelight service served as a reminder of the incredible cold and hardship Ukrainians are facing, with energy-producing plants targeted throughout the conflict, rendering them disabled. The event also served to promote peace and justice in Ukraine.

To learn more about the First Presbyterian Church, located at Temple Street and North Avenue in Owego, visit www.owegofpuc.org, call (607) 687-1682, or email office@owegofpuc.org.

