Gallery Forty-One announces its March Member of the Month

Kirk Madsen’s love for art was planted and nurtured as he watched his father, Viggo Holm Madsen, create prolific artwork. His father was especially known for his print work and experimenting with many materials to expand the medium. Kirk’s favorite method of his father’s work was batik, an art form of dyeing using wax.

This inspired Kirk to seek a career in art, and he attended SUNY New Paltz in the arts program. While in college, he left the realm of visual art to venture into music. But after 25 successful years, he returned to handcrafted art.

Kirk has become very skilled in the dyeing of fabric to create beautifully colored patterns on a wide variety of items including dresses, totes, and wall hangings, using many different inks and techniques such as Japanese Shibori, ice dye, and batik.

Kirk is always experimenting with new tools as well, using both natural and man-made implements. And with an eye for complementary colors, the results are always dynamic.

Visit Gallery 41, located at 41 Lake St. in downtown Owego, to see Kirk’s bright and enlivening abilities.

Gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the first and third Sundays of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego; or www.instagram.com/gallery41owego. The gallery can also be reached at (607) 687-2876.