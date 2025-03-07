Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation Awards Grant to the KIND Project

The First Baptist Church of Owego (FBC-O) thanks the Mildred Faulkner Truman (MFT) Foundation (MFTF) Advisory Committee and Advisory Committee Officers for the recently awarded grant to its KIND (Kids In Need of Diapers) Project.

The Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, hereinafter referred to as the MFT Foundation, provides grants to organizations that focus on supporting the residents of Tioga County.

The MFT Foundation awarded a $6,000.00 grant to the KIND (Kids In Need of Diapers) Project. This grant will enable the continuation and expansion of the KIND Project, which provides diapers, wipes, creams, cornstarch, shampoo, and body wash to families who lack the financial resources to purchase these items for their infants and children.

Mildred Faulkner Truman was born in Owego in 1897. She became a director of the Owego National Bank and the Tioga County Historical Society and was a member of the First Presbyterian Union Church. Her husband, James Truman, practiced law in Owego. Upon her death in 1983, Truman’s estate established a foundation to support non-profit organizations serving Tioga County residents with grants for critical needs, aid for capital projects, and seed money for special projects and programs.

As the MFT Foundation’s mission statement states, “it is the Foundation’s intent that through attention to such requests, the grants awarded will address the community’s challenges and make a significant difference.”

The FBC-O is deeply grateful for what the MFT Foundation has done and is doing for the community and the KIND Project. The KIND Project continues to experience a significant increase in the number of families requiring assistance with diapers and related hygiene supplies for infants and young children, necessitating the acquisition of increased inventory to meet the community’s needs. The generous MFT Foundation grant directly supports the KIND Project’s ability to purchase the necessary inventory.