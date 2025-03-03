Homecoming Dance recognizes members

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On Friday, Feb. 21, a Homecoming Dance Party was held at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego.

Michael Siegard and Sarah Wieckhorst were the guest bartenders during this event. Cooks from the Elks Lodge provided dinner and dessert.

At approximately 7 p.m., the Queen of Hearts winner was drawn before the dance began. Tim Sayers, NY State Trustee of the South Central District, danced a song with his wife, Peggy.

Phil Holowacz, Past State President of the South Central District. handed out awards to those who served on the board of the New York State Elks Association of the South Central District.

Paula Holowacz Decker, who served as the NY State Vice President of the South Central District for 2023-24 year, was recognized.

Tim Sayers was recognized for his service as the District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler of the South Central District for 2023-24 year.

The NY State Vice President would like to congratulate them both for their dedication and service to the Elks, for their devotion, leadership, and services to the South Central District.

You can check out the Owego Elks 1039 page on Facebook or by calling them at (607) 687-1039.