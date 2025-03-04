Building upon a community legacy

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The Board of Directors at the Tioga United Way recently announced the appointment of Bob Russell as the new Executive Director, effective Feb. 17.

Russell steps into the role as the former Executive Director, Meredith Sagor, who served the Tioga United Way for five-and-one-half years, stepped down to pursue a new opportunity.

Russell has a proven track record, brings to the table a wealth of experience and leadership, and has been an active participant in the community for 35 years.

Tioga United Way Board President Dale Larson commented, “Tioga United Way is very pleased that Bob Russell has accepted the Executive Director position.”

They added, “Bob is well-acquainted with Owego, and has worked with Tioga United Way as a volunteer for several years. Bob brings energy and a background in marketing. He will help increase community awareness of both Tioga United Way, and our partner agencies.”

Tioga United Way Board Member, Jana Bowen, shared, “We proudly welcome Bob Russell to the Tioga United Way Team. His many years of experience from the non-profit sector, along with his DJ/entertainment business, enhance his abilities to carry out our goals at the Tioga United Way,” and emphasized, “So look for Bob out in the community. You cannot miss his energy and enthusiasm!”

Russell’s resolve to give back to the community started while in high school at OFA, where he joined the Owego Fire Department’s Wave Hose Company #2.

Bob reminisced about Ken Easton, who passed away on Feb. 9, and reflected, “Ken Easton was the first-ever fire chief I worked under, and he was a huge mentor when I was younger.”

Russell had moved away from the Owego area for a brief time period. He served as Director of Operations for the Canandaigua Emergency Squad and was also Assistant Fire Chief of the ambulance in the Nichols Fire Department.

An avid sports enthusiast and player, Russell went on to coach youth sports for 20 years, which included various teams in Apalachin and Owego, and also CYO basketball.

Many in the community may recognize Bob’s voice as a public address announcer for the Binghamton Bulldogs, or as the voice of OA Schools sports teams. You might know Bob, too, from his entertainment and disc jockey business, where he has spun tunes at multiple weddings and parties for the past 15 years.

Russell has played a significant role in coordinating fundraising events for youth sports,fire departments, as well as a local motorcycle club, among others.

Over time, Bob has developed and strengthened relationships and connections within the community, which is a noteworthy and valuable skill that will ultimately benefit the Tioga United Way.

Bob expressed, “I am honored to join the Tioga United Way and look forward to working alongside a dedicated team committed to making a difference,” adding, “I will work to build upon the organization’s legacy and also work toward enhancing our impact throughout Tioga County.”

Actually, Russell recently joined the Board at Tioga United Way when he learned about the vacancy for the Director position.

Looking back, Bob explained that when he was behind the turntable spinning tunes at the Tioga United Way’s major fundraiser, Dancing United with the Starz, it was then that he became inspired and felt he wanted to do more with the organization.

Looking ahead, Bob has several ideas that he will soon share with the Fundraising Committee within the Tioga United Way Board. One potential idea is “United with Bikers,” a motorcycle ride throughout Tioga County to benefit the organization.

The Tioga United Way’s second annual Golf Tournament, a spring event, will be announced soon. The popular Dancing United with the Starz fundraiser will continue and is planned for later this year.

A goal of Russell’s is to meet or exceed the Tioga United Way’s goal of $120,000 for the campaign year.

The Tioga United Way supports 32 agencies. From key organizations that provide support to the community, to several senior citizens groups and youth sports and activities, to food pantries and helping the most vulnerable, to name just a few, one of the missions of the Tioga United Way is to provide hope and opportunity for the community.

The Tioga United Way is located inside the Neighborhood Depot at 146 Central Ave., Suite 3, in Owego, N.Y. For questions or information, visit their website, tiogaunitedway.com, or call (607) 687-4028.