Veteran, Firefighter, Friend…. Remembered

By Wendy Post —

Over a two-day period, Feb. 21 and 22, 2025, the community gathered to mourn the loss of Ken Easton.

Ken served in the U.S. Army as a medic in Vietnam, earning a Purple Heart and other medals and citations. He then returned home to continue his service to the people of the Village of Owego.

His service continued throughout the years, as he supported veteran and fraternal organizations, as well as the Owego Fire Department for decades.

Calling Hours took place on Friday, and then services on Saturday, which included an abbreviated and shortened Honor Guard recognition, as well as a procession with firefighters, family, and apparatus traveling through town and ending at Central Fire Station for a time of remembrance and gathering.

A bagpiper played “Amazing Grace” as the procession arrived in front of Station No. 1.

The funeral service can be viewed online at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com. You can also find The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook to view videos from the procession to the fire station, and additional photos.