A Pastor’s Thoughts: ‘Be Honest with God and Receive Mercy’ 

Dr. Matthew Thornton, DMIN, Pastor, Lakeview Chapel —

Most people may agree that mercy is a good thing, despite how it may be shown or in what situation. We live in a politically and socially polarized world where people may see mercy as an all or nothing. People will always have their own definitions, but what does God have to say about it?

In the book of Hebrews, the author speaks of mercy.

Hebrews 4:16 – Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and grace to help us in our time of need.

The reason we can approach God with confidence is due to His empathy and understanding of us, which is perfect and complete. This portion of the Bible was originally written in Greek. In Greek, confidence is defined as boldness. This refers to the quality of boldness, especially in speech. It means freedom to speak openly and without fear.

Do most people assume that they have complete freedom to speak with God frankly and openly? Wouldn’t this be refreshing? At the time the scripture

was written, the world saw frank and open speech as highly valued. Early Christians demonstrated this as they spread the message of Jesus despite societal and governmental pressures. They were empowered by the Holy Spirit to do so.

We live in a world where freedom of speech is either unhinged and lacks consideration; or we walk on eggshells around each other for fear of offense. There seems to be little middle ground.

The Bible has an answer: speak the truth in love. It is a balance not easily achieved. I have learned, in my personal relationship with God, that the harder I try to make the “right” kind of prayers or use “holy” words; it is as if God doesn’t listen. Of course, I know He does, however, the sense of communication goes right down the tubes! It is as if God is saying to me: “Why won’t you just be honest with me?”.

We need to stop with “appropriateness”, the “special holy words”, the prayers that “should sound” like this or that. We need to just tell God what we’re really thinking. That’s being bold! When I do that, I see God move powerfully in my life.

If we come to God with boldness, freely speaking what is on our mind, we receive mercy.

Mercy refers to the compassionate treatment of those in distress, especially when it is within one’s power to punish or harm. Do people see mercy this way? By definition, it is within God’s power to punish, but yet He does not.

In scripture, God had the Israelites lay waste to entire cities; destroying man, woman, and child. God caused the entire Egyptian army to be drowned in

the sea. Judas betrayed Jesus for 30 pieces of silver, and his body burst open as a result of his wicked deed.

Mercy is so much greater when we understand that the wages of sin is death, and that man deserves to be punished. God reserves and withholds this power of punishment despite the fact that we are deserving of death.

Instead, He grants mercy to anyone who would believe in the Gospel. The Gospel is that Jesus Christ died on the cross to save people from their sins, and that God raised Him from the dead. If we can believe that in the heart, the very core of who we are, and can confess this without any doubt, God’s promise is to wash away our sins, forgive us, and grant us eternal life.

Do you want mercy from God? You must believe the Gospel. I invite you to speak frankly and openly with God; be bold! Check out a Bible-believing church, and ask about God’s mercy that is found through Jesus Christ.