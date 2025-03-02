Upcoming Literary Events at TAC

The following readings and literary events are being offered by the Tioga Arts Council (TAC), located at 179 Front St. in Owego. To see details for each event, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org/poets-writers. More information will be added as events are finalized.

Consider participating in TAC’s annual Poetry Out Loud initiative in honor of National Poetry Month. Traditionally, TAC invites all members of the community to select one to two poems, read them aloud, and state why they chose the poem, or explain its significance, and record an audio file to share with the community. However, this year, there are TWO WAYS to participate.

In advance of National Poetry Month, poets and writers are invited to read one to two poems on Saturday, March 15, at the Tioga Arts Council. Each person can read one poem, with proper acknowledgment by another poet, one original poem, or both.

If you would like to participate in the Poetry Out Loud – Audio Campaign, record your poem(s) and email your file with a picture of the reader to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com. Recordings for the audio campaign must be submitted by March 31. Then, they are shared on social media throughout the month of April.

Join them for free poetry readings featuring the work of Alicia Rebecca Myers and Dan Rosenberg on Saturday, April 12, and Christine Gelineau and Dante Di Stefano on Saturday, May 10. All readings are at 1:30 p.m. at the TAC Gallery, located at 179 Front St. in Owego. Afterward, there will be a Q&A with books for sale.

Publishing Your Creative Work – A Panel, July Poet in Residence, plus More will be finalized by TAC for its Creative Symposium Series #2 – Publishing Your Creative Work – A Panel and Poet in Residence at CloudCroft Studios in July 2025. Stay tuned!