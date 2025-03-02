Tioga County Rural Ministry Announces Annual Spring Cleanup Event

Tioga County Rural Ministry recently announced its Annual Spring Cleanup event, dedicated to assisting senior citizens in the towns of Owego and Apalachin with outdoor yard work. Scheduled for Saturday, April 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., this initiative aims to support those aged 65 and older in maintaining their outdoor spaces.

Under the coordination of adult volunteers and teens from the community, participants will receive assistance with various outdoor tasks. From gardening to general yard maintenance, our volunteers are committed to lending a helping hand to ensure that the yards of our senior citizens remain beautiful and well-kept.

“We are blessed to have generous and supportive community members who, rain or shine, are willing to come out and be a force for good in our community,” said Sister Mary O’Brien CSJ, Executive Director of Tioga County Rural Ministry.

Volunteers are always welcome.

“This Spring Cleanup is more than just yard work; it’s about showing our seniors that they are valued and cared for; it’s a chance for us to connect with them and build relationships while helping them maintain their homes,” said Sister Mary, adding, “A little help can make a big difference.”

She continued, “Tasks that seem simple can become overwhelming for some seniors. By offering our assistance, we’re not just cleaning up yards, we’re helping seniors maintain their independence and connection to their homes and community.”

While the deadline for registration is Monday, March 24, Tioga County Rural Ministry encourages early sign-ups, as participation is limited to the first 45 applicants. To register or for more information, interested individuals can contact Sister Mary or Doug at Tioga County Rural Ministry at (607) 687-3021.

“We encourage seniors to reach out and take advantage of this opportunity,” urged Sister Mary, adding, “Don’t hesitate to call.”