Tioga County announces Kelly Kelley named Supervisor of the Year for 2024

Tioga County Department of Social Services recently announced that Kelly Kelley has been named Supervisor of the Year. This certificate is given in recognition and appreciation of Kelly’s accomplishments and contributions to the Tioga County Department of Social Services during 2024.

As the Supervisor of the Temporary Assistance/ Employment Unit, Kelly has been at the forefront of the Agency’s handling of the difficulties associated with the current affordable housing shortage and homelessness. Kelly represents the Department of Social Services at multiple meetings throughout the year and does her best to ensure that the public and community organizations understand what we are able to do.

In a press release, the department wrote, “As the state has rolled out various programs designed to help us with these issues, Kelly has worked with her staff to ensure that each household that contacts us is considered for a wide range of assistance.

“In addition to the incredible amount of time spent on housing issues, Kelly has managed her unit during a time of a lot of transition – new staff, promoted staff, new positions, program changes related to Child Care Assistance, and Temporary Assistance.

“With all of the moving parts, the programs handled in the TA/Employment Unit are among the most monitored, reviewed, and reported on, which Kelly is able to handle without losing sight of the impact that the work we do has on the citizens of Tioga County.

“Kelly exemplifies the DSS Core Values of responsibility, integrity, equality, respect, compassion, and excellence. She is a great asset to the Tioga County Department of Social Services.”