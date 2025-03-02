Apalachin Lions Club announces scholarships for 2025

The Apalachin Lions Club’s 38th Annual Scholarship program will award $4,500 in scholarships to deserving students from the class of 2024 who live in the 13732, 13760, and 18830 zip codes. This covers Apalachin, Campville east to the Broome County line, and Little Meadows, Pa. The scholarships are awarded to students who have made outstanding contributions in service to their community and school.

Distribution of scholarships will be as follows. One $1,500 scholarship will be awarded to students who attend Owego Free Academy and Vestal High School, and one $1,500 scholarship will be awarded to a student who attends either of the following schools: Broome Tioga BOCES, Montrose Junior-Senior High, Seton Catholic Central High School, Ross Corners Christian Academy, Northeast Bradford High School, and Homeschooling (LEAH).

The distribution of scholarships is based on the relative numbers of students from Apalachin, Campville, and Little Meadows attending each of the schools.

Information and applications may be obtained at the school’s Guidance Office or Vestal LEAH. Please return the complete application to the Guidance Office or Vestal LEAH on or before March 28, 2025.