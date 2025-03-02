Sayre Borough Mayor swears in new ‘Fire Police’

On Feb. 12, 2025, Saye Borough Mayor Henry G. Farley swore in an impressive group of men and women to serve in the capacity of Fire Police.

Fire Police play an integral part in the Borough as they direct and control traffic in emergency situations as well as help with foot and traffic control during parades, races, and other events that occur on the streets of Sayre Borough.

The new members of the Sayre Fire Police include Mason Keeler, Mitch Evans, Theresa Talada, Richard Campbell Jr., Zack Boyer-Bankes, Rachel Arakawa, Mike Alliger, Clair Pierce, Zachary McCutcheon, Dana Goudreau, Gary Winslow, Jordan Grier, Robert Hillard, Tracy Stroup, Glen Brown, Joe Timm, Gil Crossett, and Jordan Myers.