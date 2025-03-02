Guthrie launches Community Health Needs Assessment

Guthrie has launched its latest Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) and invites the community to play a role in shaping the care they receive.

In partnership with Research & Marketing Strategies, Inc. (RMS), a third-party healthcare market research firm, is conducting an online community survey.

The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) requires nonprofit hospitals to complete a CHNA every three years. According to Guthrie, this assessment is in line with its vision to fill healthcare gaps in the communities served.

Visit www.rmsresults.com/Guthrie2025 to complete the survey, which should only take seven to ten minutes. In just a few short minutes, you can help them determine which health issues need to be addressed before they become a crisis.