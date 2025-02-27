Tioga County Property Transactions

On Feb. 13, 2025, property located at 138 Cafferty Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from William Kauczka to Zachary and Savannah Grabo for $151,000.

On Feb. 13, 2025, property located at 434 Clark St., Village of Waverly, from Mark Standish to Lucas Nichols for $178,600.

On Feb. 13, 2025, property located at 408 E. Berkshire Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Jacob Simmons to Gerald and Riki Andrews for $270,000.

On Feb. 13, 2025, property located at 2139 Waits Rd., Town of Owego, from Adam Johnson to Dale Bystrak for $90,000.

On Feb. 13, 2025, property located at 230 Perry Rd., Town of Richford, from Carol Mietsch to Thomas Brown for $15,000.

On Feb. 13, 2025, property located at 30 Azalea Dr., Town of Owego, from Mark and Nancy Basselgia to Wouter Cos and Brianna Bannister for $550,000.

On Feb. 13, 2025, property located at 135 Talcott St., Village of Owego, from Rickie and Elizabeth Morse to Jonathan and Ellen Vanblarcom for $150,000.

On Feb. 13, 2025, property located at 677 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Barton, from Sue Smith By Agents, Laura Coyle As Agent, and List Thomas As Agent to David Mastrantuono for $50,400.

On Feb. 14, 2025, property located at Coy Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Roxanne Kern to Margaret Hurley and Andrew Black for $130,000.

On Feb. 14, 2025, property located at 114 Dickerson Rd., Town of Barton, from Joseph Jr. and Marcia Murray to Anthony and Rhonda Dellinger for $357,000.

On Feb. 14, 2025, property located at 421 Quarry Rd., Town of Nichols, from Vanessa Henshall By Agent and Robert Henshall As Agent to Kenneth and Barbara Stone for $32,000.