Barbara Roberts Announces Candidacy for Tioga County Treasurer

Barbara Roberts, a former councilwoman for the Town of Owego and current Tioga County Legislator for District 3, has announced her candidacy for Tioga County Treasurer.

Roberts, of Apalachin, has been married for 43 years and has three grown children and seven grandchildren. She and her husband have operated a successful business in Apalachin for 24 years.

Roberts is a Tioga County Republican Committee member and a member of the Apalachin Lions Club.

“My business background in both the public and private financial sectors makes me the ideal candidate for this position,” said Roberts in a press release announcing her candidacy.

She continued, “As one of nine legislators for the county who come together to make financial decisions for Tioga County, we remain on solid financial footing.”

Roberts has served on many committees including Economic Development and Planning, the Tioga County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board, Southern Tier 8 Regional Board, Public Safety, and Public Works.

Roberts concluded, “I am familiar with the county policies and procedures and have vast customer service experience in both the public and private sectors. I will always strive to provide good stewardship and customer service to all residents. I humbly ask for your support.”