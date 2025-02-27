Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Feb. 10, 2025 2025 through Feb. 16, 2025 there were 158 calls for service. Four traffic tickets were issued, two mental health holds were reported, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Lucas J. Matteson, 39, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a disturbance on Temple Street. Matteson was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Andrew B. Gildea, 43, Newark Valley, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant for animal cruelty (misdemeanor) following an investigation of dog abuse in September 2024. Gildea was arraigned in the Village of Owego Court and released pending further court proceedings.

Anthony W. Collins, 37, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant issued by Tioga County Family Court. Collins was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s office.

Denzel T. Hall, 32, Town of Tioga, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Shoplifting on West Main Street. Hall was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Martin H. Stuve, 36, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor) and Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Burglary on West Main Street. Stuve was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Charles S. Wilcox, 47, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor) and Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Burglary on West Main Street. Wilcox was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.