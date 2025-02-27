Gail’s Tails; In Memoriam of Kauai, A Tribute to Senior Pets

By Gail Ghinger —

I grew up with many animals living on a cul-de-sac. We had a dog and many cats, birds, guinea pigs, a rabbit, and an aquarium full of fish. All my life, I’ve been around animals.

While I was in the Navy in California, I rescued a dog from a shelter in 2000 that gave birth there to six puppies. She was a working dog who was no longer useful. I saw her sad face and had to take her home.

I adopted her puppies out and kept her. That was my Kayla, an Australian Cattle Dog. She moved to New York with me in 2006 and she passed in 2015 at 18 years old from cancer.

My Kauai was born under an old car with her sister Lanai in 2005. A major hurricane was coming, so the neighbor across the street said, “Come get these kittens or they will die in the storm.”

I brought them both inside. They also moved with me to New York, where Lanai died at age seven from intestinal cancer. Kauai managed to live much longer, just shy of her 20th birthday approaching on March 5.

We took this picture at Endless Mountains in Owego,aware that our time was short. Two days later, Kauai cried out and took her last breath. She loved the sunshine and recently saw it was sunny out and wanted to go outside to lay in the sun.

Instead, I put her on a perch in the window to feel the warmth of the sun. She would sleep next to me with her paw always touching my arm. I miss her so much.

This article is to inform people of the commitment they make when adopting an animal. It is not until you are tired of them or get bored with them. It is a life commitment for YOU to take care of them their entire life no matter how long it may be. It might be 20 years or more.

Don’t turn in your elderly dog to get a puppy. That’s not right. You are the only person they have ever known, be true to them to the end and stay with them when they close their eyes for the last time. You will regret it if you don’t.

All my personal cats are older than 15 now, and I know their time will come. I am here for them until their time comes to say goodbye. If you can no longer care for them, ask for help. Do not throw them outside to fend for themselves; they will not survive.

I have helped three families recently with their cats as they had no one else. Now I have seven extra cats to feed. Please be a good HUMAN and show some compassion.

Donations toward food and vet care can be made by calling me at (607) 689-3033 or at the Redemption Center in Owego.