Avian Flu Update from Tioga County Public Health

Several measures have been implemented statewide to prevent the spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza-H5N1, also referred to as H5N1. While avian influenza does not typically infect people, there are rare cases of human infection.

Human infections can happen when the virus enters a person’s eyes, nose, or mouth. This can happen when the virus gets into the air, and a person breathes it in, or when touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. It is important to monitor the spread of H5N1 and mitigate the spread of illness to other animals and humans.

Tioga County Public Health wants to reassure the community that the risk to the public is low, but there are things they can do to assist.

Tip #1: Reporting

Backyard poultry flocks/farms: Keep an eye out for sick or dead birds. It is important to monitor for illness, unexplained deaths, or sudden drops in egg production. If any of these signs is present, contact the New York State Division of Animal Industry at (518)-457-3502 or email dai@agriculture.ny.gov.

Wild Birds: If you find dead wild birds, especially multiple species or individuals, in one place, report it to the NYSDEC using the NYSDEC Avian Influenza Reporting Form. DEC will decide if testing is needed. The response will be guided by the number of dead birds, bird species, and new areas where DEC has not documented avian influenza yet. There is no need to report finding a single dead bird.

Tip #2 Disposal:

Limit contact with dead birds and keep children and pets away from them. DEC will not test every dead bird. If DEC does not collect the bird(s), you should properly dispose of it/them.

When removing the bird, wear disposable gloves, a mask, and eye protection, such as safety glasses or goggles.

Avoid direct contact with the carcass or carcass fluids by using a shovel or a garbage bag to pick up the bird.

Carcasses should be triple-bagged using three garbage bags and placed in an outdoor trash receptacle.

Wash hands with soap and water immediately after removing gloves.

Change your clothes and wash them after disposing of the bird.

Alternatively, consider contacting a nuisance wildlife service to dispose of the birds.

While handling dead birds is unlikely to lead to human infection, it is best to be cautious. If you develop flu-like symptoms within ten days of disposing of a group of dead birds, contact your local health department.

Additionally, people should not consume raw milk or products made with raw milk. Pasteurized milk and products made with it are always the best decision for your health and your family’s health.

Lastly, it is recommended to get the seasonal flu vaccine. While it will not prevent infection from bird flu viruses, it can reduce the risk of getting sick from both the seasonal flu and avian flu at the same time.

For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/prevention.