Jenny Ceccherelli announces her candidacy for Tioga County Legislator, District 2

Jenny Ceccherelli of the Village of Owego recently announced her intention to run for Tioga County Legislator, representing District 2, currently held by Martha Sauerbrey, who is retiring at the end of the year. Jenny is a Republican who has resided in the Village of Owego since 2007, and was born in Endicott.

She is retired from IBM and has served as a Village of Owego Trustee for two terms representing the Department of Public Works and as Commissioner of the Owego Historic Preservation Council. During her time as Village Trustee, Jenny was awarded multiple grants for the Village of Owego.

Jenny has served on several boards including the Tioga County Industrial Development Agency as Chair, the Historic Owego Marketplace Board of Directors, and currently on the Kali’s Klubhouse Board of Directors, and the Tioga County Ethics Board as Vice Chair.

She is married (44 years) and has three sons. Jenny is a former Master Gardener and is a member of the Tioga Arts Council and Zion Lutheran Church.

Jenny is looking forward to serving the public by working with the Legislature to grow Tioga County towards greater prosperity and continue to make it a safe place for families to live and work.