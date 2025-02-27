1st Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser set for Friday!

Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga (CCTT) is preparing for its first Empty Bowls Soup Luncheon, set for Friday, Feb. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego. The non-profit is hosting this “pilot” annual Empty Bowls Luncheon for all to enjoy.

According to CCTT, the event aims to raise awareness about hunger in our community by serving a simple meal of soup and bread. Attendees will take home a handmade ceramic bowl as a reminder of those facing food insecurity.

The event will also serve as a fundraiser for CCTTs Food Pantry and Café.

There will be various ways to donate, including a 50/50 raffle and tickets for a hand-crafted artisan bowl.

This year’s Empty Bowls luncheon is sponsored through a generous gift from Ferrario Nissan in Sayre.

The event is organized and hosted by Catholic Charities and will bring together supporters, potential new donors, and the community around the mission to solve local hunger. All are encouraged to attend.

If your organization or group is interested in donating or looking for sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jessica at (607) 272-5062 ext. 311, or email to jessica.silvanic@dor.org.