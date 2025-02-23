Valentine’s Day fire guts River Road home; Family of six displaced; GoFundMe set up to help

By Wendy Post —

On Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at approximately 3 p.m., firefighters responded to a residential structure fire at 622 E. River Rd. in Nichols, N.Y. With cold and dry air prevalent, as well as winds that were preparing to unleash in the area, the home was a total loss.

Portions of River Road were closed off as firefighters from several companies battled the blaze, containing it as it burned out of control.

Five of the occupants were home at the time of the blaze and were able to get out safely. According to Christopher Lillie, a former Marine from Apalachin, N.Y., his niece, Corey Cheney, was at home with her four children, aged three to seven, when the fire broke out. Her husband, Brandon, was at work.

“It’s amazing she got out with all four children,” said Christopher, who has set up a GoFundMe to assist his niece and her family, who have been temporarily offered shelter through the American Red Cross.

You can access the GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/cc5a7c96.

Corey’s grandmother, Bonnie Lillie, from Apalachin, N.Y., was on her way to her granddaughter’s house that Friday with red fruit for Valentine’s Day when she saw the smoke.

“I hoped that someone was out burning trash, and then the panic set in as I got closer and could see all of the fire trucks and smoke,” said Bonnie, adding, “I felt better when a firefighter told me they all made it out safely.”

“We are so grateful; the Lord was with them,” Bonnie added.

She said that her granddaughter, when the fire erupted, grabbed the children and they ran out of the home with nothing but the clothes on their backs, the youngest one in a diaper. The family lost everything.

But as communities always do, Bonnie stated that family and friends are coming together to help out. Folks are looking around to find housing for the family, who are hoping to stay in the Tioga Central School District.

Once housing is secured, the family will need everything to start their household over: a stove, dishes, laundry baskets, a washer and dryer, everything that one would need for a family with four children.

If anyone has household items they would like to donate, they can call Bonnie at (607) 725-8462. You can also donate to the GoFundMe, funds that will be utilized to help buy new clothes and all of the things the family needs.

As for the cause of the fire, we have not received a response from the Nichols Fire Department at the time of this report. Discussions on the scene, unofficially, were about the possibilities of either faulty wiring or a wood stove near the fireplace. An investigation is most likely underway.