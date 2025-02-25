Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is still attempting to locate Nicholas R. Whitmarsh, aged 31, of Owego, N.Y. At this time, Whitmarsh is considered to be a Fugitive From Justice because of a warrant that was recently issued for his arrest on Jan. 22, 2025 out of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for burglary and other related charges.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division has been actively conducting a joint investigation with the State Police in Pennsylvania, Towanda Barracks, relating to burglaries that occurred in Northeastern Pennsylvania during October 2024, and related to numerous items of stolen property recovered on Oct. 29, 2024 during the execution of a search warrant at 821 South Main St. in the village of Nichols, N.Y.

There have been recent reports of Whitmarsh being in the Village of Owego area. Please call the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 687-1010 if you see this individual or have information about his whereabouts.