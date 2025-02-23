Binghamton Community Orchestra presents Rachmaninoff Second Piano Concerto at Maine-Endwell Middle School Auditorium on February 23

— Pre-Concert Talk at 2:15 —

The Binghamton Community Orchestra continues its 2024 – 2025 concert season on Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. at Maine-Endwell Middle School Auditorium. The program, “Rachmaninoff Second Piano Concerto,” will feature pianist Motti Fang-Bentov.

Mr. Fang-Bentov’s past performances include appearances as an orchestral soloist with the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra, the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and the New England Conservatory Philharmonia. Additional collaborations include performances with Itzhak Perlman, as well as duo performances with Tessa Lark, Lawrence Lesser, and Maria Loudentich.

Sergei Rachmanioff’s Second Piano Concerto in C minor, Op. 18 is a romantic, emotional piece that combines technical mastery with a rich sound. It features a series of memorable themes, including a march, a pastoral theme, and a lyrical theme. The concerto has been adapted into popular songs and featured in movies.

The “Rachmaninoff” afternoon will also include the Faust- Overture by Emilie Mayer. One of her later works, this dramatic piece begins darkly and has a stormy main section with contrasting glimpses of heaven in wind chorale writing, eventually working towards a triumphant end.

Rounding out the program is the rousing music of “The Courtly Dances” from Gloriana, Op. 53 by Benjamin Britten and “Breathe” by Carlos Simon, a meditative work commissioned by the Gabriela Lena Frank Academy of Music for the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra.

The BCO’s final concert of the season, “Dances: Dreamy and Diabolic” is scheduled for Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. at West Middle School and features the BCO’s collaboration with choreographer Maya June Dwyer and dancers.

BCO is grateful to its season-long corporate supporter, S.E.E.D Planning Group.