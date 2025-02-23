Big Ticket Bingo Event raises funds for upcoming Owego VFW events 

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On Saturday, Feb. 8, the upstairs hall at Owego’s VFW, located at 207 Main St. in Owego, set the stage for the Jack & Jill Big Ticket Bingo event.

For a $40 ticket, if pre registered, and $50 the day of, guests were able to participate in the event. There were also VIP tables for $450 per table, which included early entry to the event, charcuterie boards, desserts, drinks, table prizes, and guaranteed group seating.

Doors opened at 12:30 p.m. for the event, with games beginning a little after 1 p.m. The event also included 50/50’s, a cash bar, basket raffles, food for purchase, door prizes, and extra boards.

Bingo prizes included Dooney & Bourke, Dewalt products, Fastenal products, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Yeti, Coach, LG, and more. The next fundraising designer purse bingo event is already planned for Sept. 20, and the Big Ticket Bingo will take place again next spring.

Funds raised through the big-ticket bingo event benefit VFW events that include the Annual Kids’ Picnic in the summer, Black Friday Bowling at Owego Bowl, The Kids’ Christmas Party held each year, and everything in between.

The VFW in Owego would like to express gratitude to this year’s generous donors, sponsors, and volunteers such as Anything Artistic, Ben and April Fairley, Carol’s Coffee & Art Bar, Cheri Pocari, Colleen Bennett, The Community Shop, Gail Tapia and Lois, Glen Park Vineyards, Harbor Freight, Home Central, Janet Lattin, John’s Fine Foods, Julie Dodge, Julanne Moss, Kelsey Ingerick, Kris Marcocci, Kwik Fill, Linda Barrett, Lock-N-Load Sporting Goods, Lori and Mike McDonough, Louie Striley, Luke Jackson, Olive Garden, Owego Hose Teams, Pit Stop Popcorn, Rhonda Pasto, Sam’s Club, Scott Smith & Son, Shear Paradise, SherFab Industries, Steve Baker, Steve Terry and Fastenal, Sue Eschler, Wine Connection, and Tommy Donovan.

You can learn more about events and activities at VFW Post #1371 on their Facebook Page, by email to vfw1371@ymail.com, or by calling the VFW during business hours at (607) 687-1371.