Meeting Offers Tips on Canoe and Kayak Safety

What if you fell out of a canoe or kayak? Could you get to shore without harm? Veteran paddler and public safety professional Dave Tanner will share advice on safe paddling at the next meeting of the Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club on Monday, Feb. 24. The meeting at the Central United Methodist Church in Endicott starts at 7 p.m.

“Many of us go year after year without unintentionally exiting our watercraft,” says Tanner, adding, “However, there is a saying among paddlers that we are only in our boats between swims.”

On Feb. 24, the group will review safety considerations for the upcoming paddling season.

“Are we ready for an accidental swim by either ourselves or our fellow paddlers,” Tanner questioned.

The Central United Methodist Church is at 17 Nanticoke Ave., Endicott, across from the Cider Mill. The meeting is free of charge and open to everyone.

The Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club is part of the Paddle America Club Program of the American Canoe Association. For more information, visit www.ackcny.org.

For questions about the meeting, contact Merrill Douglas by email at mdouglas@stny.rr.com.