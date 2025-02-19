Love Yourself as You Spend So Much Time With Yourself; True love grows and flourishes when we look at ourselves with spiritual vision and interact with love

By Sister Chirya —

Love is the life-giving force. The way to find true love is to extend love first to yourself. When we receive love, we give the best of ourselves. Now with the knowledge of the soul, we become aware of both our original, innate qualities of goodness and love, and what we have acquired that is false.

With meditation and regular spiritual study, our spiritual power increases. My limited understanding of falsely thinking I am a perishable body finishes.

I, the soul, a being of light, tell my mind and intellect to stay peaceful and to think in the right way. When these feelings of good wishes are merged in my thoughts and words, love emerges.

The practical form of love is respect. Respect means accepting each individual is unique and different and has something important and valuable to contribute. Spiritual love has great power. Whatever is spoken with love and respect is free from selfishness and negativity and has a powerful effect on others.

Words spoken out of love can bring about change in myself and others. The Law of Attraction does not mean we get what we want; it actually means We Get What We Are. Our thoughts and words are what we are. They vibrate out to the Universe, and we get them back.

Build and base your self-esteem on spiritual values, not on achievements or other people’s acceptance. Don’t let any rubbish accumulate in your heart, or depression and pain will be experienced. Rubbish means thoughts such as “I have given so much love and received so little,” or, “If others give me love first, I will reciprocate.”

Love has a connection with the heart. When we speak about love, we always put our hand on the heart, not on the head. This reminds us to love ourselves from the heart before acting and then perform good actions with our hands.

Our relationships, especially with loved ones, hold so many promises, but today people are moving away from each other at alarming rates. Most of us come into relationships to receive love, respect, and acceptance, without realizing that our role is to give, not to get. And when our expectations are not fulfilled, we try to change people, which means we aren’t accepting them. We then send out negative energy, causing them to move away from us.

“As children of God, we first receive love from connecting with God, fill ourselves with love, and give this Godly love honestly. We behave with others in the right way, and learn what good manners are. Look at each one with a spiritual vision and interact with love. This is how true love grows and flourishes.”- Dadi Janki.

(Chirya Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email at bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya has been a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years and is published around the world, including Delhi.