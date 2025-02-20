Family Fun Day at Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center

A Family Fun Day will be held at Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 2-3 p.m. Families will be able to play on the equipment, jump in the foam block pit, and play in the inflatables.

You do not need to be a member to participate. The cost is $15 per family.

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center is a not-for-profit organization located at 748 State Route 38 in Owego. The Center also offers field trips for area schools, recreational as well as competitive gymnastics programs, Taekwon-Do, dance, and more.

For more information on the Family Fun Day or any of the other programs offered at the Center, call the office at (607) 687-2458 or send an email to Owegogymnastics.Lynn@gmail.com.

