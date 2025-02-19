Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Feb. 3, 2025 2025 through Feb. 9, 2025 there were 155 calls for service. Three traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to five motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Charles S. Wilcox, 47, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a bench warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for petit larceny (misdemeanor). Wilcox was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

David P. Kolb Jr., 53, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a bench warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for trespassing (violation). Kolb Jr. was arraigned at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court by Justice Townsend and released on his own recognizance.

John W. Reed, 45, Warren Center, Pa., was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor), aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree (misdemeanor), improper plates (violation), and inadequate muffler (violation) following a traffic stop on Court Street. Reed was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.