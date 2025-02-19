Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Well hello! You may have seen a cat looking just like me on the Lost and Found Page from August of last year. Gail searched to see if anyone was missing me and found a post of my “twin” found in Nichols last summer. The woman says she still has that cat.

Well, somehow I ended up on Main Street in Owego during the early winter months. A woman says she has been feeding me but can’t anymore, so she called Endless Mountains for help, and they called Gail. Of course, Gail came to my rescue.

I am very underweight and so hungry. Gail came after dark and picked me up. The next day, she took me to get checked for a microchip. I didn’t have one.

She then brought me back to the vet, and I got neutered and all my shots and tested for diseases. I am free of disease, but had fleas which I got Revolution Plus for. I also got dewormed.

Gail bought me some special food to help me gain some weight. My ribs and spine are very noticeable right now. She feeds me small meals four times a day. I eat it all.

She named me Shane, and I am available for adoption. I like people, especially when they feed me. I rub all over them.

If you are interested in me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033. You can donate to help with my food and all the others at the Redemption Center in Owego. She has a donation jar there.

Thank you, and Happy Valentine’s Day!