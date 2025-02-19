Tioga County Property Transactions

On Feb. 5, 2025, property located at 312 Lackawanna Ave., Village of Owego, from Richard and Rose Marie Winston to JVK Property Management and Services LLC for $50,000.

On Feb. 5, 2025, property located at 1572 St. Rt. 34, Town of Barton, from Jenifer Waters By Att. In Fact and Eric Waters As Atty. In Fact to Justin Mastronardi for $230,000.

On Feb. 5, 2025, property located at 570 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Carol Mann to Gina Hernandez and Frank Mastrogiacomo To Life Estate Only for $174,000.

On Feb. 5, 2025, property located at 43 Maryvale Dr., Town of Owego, from Gene II and Patricia Youdas to Breanna and Sabri Sellaouti for $355,000.

On Feb. 5, 2025, property located at Reservoir Hill Road, Town of Candor, from John Hauser to Tamara and Sean Shollenberger for $160,000.

On Feb. 5, 2025, property located at 206 Wade Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Mark Pettis to Paul Kapr for $3,500.

On Feb. 6, 2025, property located at 286 Spaulding Hill Rd., Tioga, Kristina Lopez Ind. and As Executor and Robert Williams By Executor from Estate of Robert J. Williams to John Bolson for $154,255.

On Feb. 6, 2025, property located at W/S Waits Road, Town of Owego, from Lawrence and Thomas O’Reilly to Alec Fleicher for $70,000.

On Feb. 6, 2025, property located at 18 Tallow Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Stephen Srnka to William and Donna Youst for $35,000.

On Feb. 6, 2025, property located at 6550 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, from David Barrett to Benjamin Sayman for $139,000.

On Feb. 7, 2025, property located at 549 Old Barton Rd., Town of Barton, from Amber Pischel to David Hardes for $8,000.

On Feb. 10, 2025, property located at 11 Orchard Ave., Village of Owego, from Daniel Zukich to Lindsay Moore and Nicholas Smith for $257,000.

On Feb. 11, 2025, property located at 225 Prospect St., Village of Owego, from Deborah Warner to Kari Bensley for $90,425.

On Feb. 11, 2025, property located at 6319 Lisle Rd., Town of Owego, from Rose Kanuk to Christopher Grontkowski for $234,000.

On Feb. 11, 2025, property located at 2513 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Jeffrey Ryan and Sherri Adams to Stephen Pfeifer and Sandy Salo for $310,000.

On Feb. 11, 2025, property located at 106 Fox St., Village of Owego, from Jared Martin to Guy Farrow for $700.