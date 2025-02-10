Collector Car/Cars We Remember; ‘Wild Bill’s’ Chevrolet SSR: A Retro Wonder

By Greg Zyla —

This week, we’re going to take a closer look at the 2004 to 2006 Chevrolet SSR (Super Sport Roadster) and its unique blend of retro charm and modern engineering. We’ll also take a close look at a very rare Brickyard 400 SSR pace car, one of just two produced and currently owned by reader “Wild Bill” Knowles, a resident in Dalton, Massachusetts.

Bill and I met at the 2018 SSR Finger Lakes Run, promoted by SSR Owners Dave and Laurel Mareck. We did a feature years ago on Dave’s 2006 SSR, which can easily be tracked down by doing a Google search.

Before we get into Wild Bill’s SSR, let’s take a close look at the SSR and its short run before GM pulled the plug.

Produced from model years 2003 to 2006, the SSR was a bold endeavor by Chevrolet to revive the spirit of the classic American pickup truck while instilling it with the flair of a convertible sports car.

Design and Inspiration

The SSR’s design drew inspiration from Chevrolet’s late 1940s Advance Design trucks, particularly the 1947–1955 pickups. Its retro-styled retractable hardtop, designed by Karmann and built by ASC, gave it to this day a distinctive look that stands out on the highway.

Performance and Power

Under the hood, the SSR initially featured a 5.3L V8 engine, producing 300 horsepower. This engine provided a lackluster 0-60 mph time of 7.7 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 15.9 seconds at 86.4 mph.

In 2005, the SSR received a significant engine advancement with the 6.0L LS2 V8 engine, also found in the C6 Corvette, Trailblazer SS, and Pontiac GTO. This engine pushed the SSR’s horsepower to 390 and included a Tremec T56 six-speed manual transmission option for the first time. The performance improved considerably, with the manual version achieving a 0-60 mph time of 5.29 seconds.

Market Reception and Legacy

Despite its impressive design and performance, the SSR struggled in the market. Chevrolet sold fewer than 9,000 units over its three-year production run, citing a 301-day supply of SSRs and announcing layoffs at the Lansing Craft Center, the factory that made the SSR. The SSR’s high price tag of around $42,000 also contributed to its limited sales.

SSR’s legacy, however, remains strong among enthusiasts who welcome its unique blend of retro design and modern performance. Its rarity and distinctive design have made it a sought-after collector’s item, with many fans still nostalgic for the bold experiment that was the Chevrolet SSR.

Conclusion

In the opinion of many collector car enthusiasts, Chevrolet’s SSR was a bold attempt to merge the past and the present, creating a vehicle that was both a tribute to classic American trucks and a modern sports car. While it may not have achieved commercial success, its impact on automotive design and its legacy among both car and truck supporters ensure that the SSR will always be remembered as a unique and daring experiment in the world of automobiles.

‘Wild Bill’s 2005 Brickyard 400 Pace truck SSR

Back in 2004, two black SSRs were removed from the late 2004 assembly line in Lansing, Michigan, to create two pace trucks for the 2005 Brickyard 400 NASCAR race. Both trucks were basic convertible roadster pickups. Marketing decided to make these trucks as show pieces for the 2006 SSR line.

These pace trucks included all factory options, including a carpeted bed with faux wood strips and cargo light; a chrome package (inside and out); center console gauge package; and an 8-speaker Bose stereo with 6-disc in-dash changer.

A generous budget was set aside for the “Brickyard” project. Reports rumored that GM budgeted up to $200,000 for the trucks, with $50,000 just in engine upgrade work.

Cosmetically, there is no wrap on these trucks as each is painted the old-fashioned way at “Wheel to Wheel Customs” for paintwork. Chevrolet introduced two-tone options for the SSR line at this race with 45 Black over Silver SSRs used as parade vehicles on race day. Each of the trucks carried a NASCAR driver during the parade laps before the race.

The actual SSR pace trucks were to be a unique two-tone color combination that would represent the Blue and Orange color scheme for the 2005 Brickyard race. GM worked with Dupont to orchestrate the perfect shade and layout. The scheme featured DuPont Hot Hues colors of True Blue on the hood, roof, and cargo area cover, with Molten Orange over Cosmic Dust base on the lower body. Wide Bombay Blue and Tango transitional stripes were painted throughout the car to separate the blue and orange.

Pace car strobe details

Indy SSRs were fitted with 20 strobe lights, two in the high beam sockets, two in the fog light sockets, one built into each B-pillar, six built into the back of the roof, six built into the tailgate, and one in each back-up light socket.

There is a large fire extinguisher mounted on the floor at the base of the passenger seat, while Simpson Racing lap belts are installed. Graphics representing the race date, Allstate, Indy track, Nextel, and NASCAR emblems make the SSR very special.

Body Modifications

The rear NASCAR style spoiler was custom made for the two Brickyard Pace Vehicles only. They were needed to take the Indy semi-flat corners at a minimum of 100mph during race day.

The front spoiler/splitter was custom-made for a reported six SSRs.

The custom side body molding fills the gap between the front and rear fenders.

It is assumed there are six SSRs with the original GM-installed side moldings.

The design was later sold to an aftermarket company.

Wheels

The HRE-647R are “True 2 piece” rims. Custom made in 1998 for SSR Prototypes. 10 total sets were commissioned.

One set consists of 2 rear 20” diameter deep dish and 2 front 19” diameter offset.

Mechanical

Knowles’s SSR is refitted with a “blueprinted” LS2 6.0L V8 with an enhanced chip and cam improvement. The rev limiter was lifted, giving the vehicle a boost in horsepower. Knowles noted that there are only four 2004 SSRs with a 6.0L engine.

Extra-heavy cooling systems for the transmission, engine, and power steering allowed Indy to reach 150mph. The transmission was blueprinted and had Corvette servos added for reliability and performance. The rear end is custom-built with taller 3.27 gears as opposed to 3.73s in the LS2 equipped SSRs.

The suspension was lowered one inch in front and two inches in the rear to level the ride.

The sway bars’ diameters were increased to prevent body roll. The brakes, springs, and shocks were changed to track-ready heavy-duty performance items.

Said Knowles, “I gave Indy a stretch one day; let’s just say she is built for speed.”

In conclusion, the “normal” SSRs aren’t setting any Mecum Auction records when it comes to recent sales. At the Jan. 7 auction at Kissimmee, SSRs sold from $38,000 to $50,000. However, a pace truck at Mecum recently sold for $88,000 and had just 116 miles on the odometer.

Thanks, Wild Bill, for all your information, and I believe your rare beauty is worth closer to the $100,000 range. Finally, I was Bill’s shotgun co-driver at Watkins Glen for our six-lap run back in June of 2018. Yes, it’s really fast, and when we drove back to our SSR hotel in Elmira, Bill used any and all of the strobes and lights that are special to his one of two, very rare Brickyard 400 official pace truck SSRs, not to be confused with tribute pace trucks, which there are several.

