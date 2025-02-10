Amber Johnson named Employee of the Quarter by DSS

The Tioga County Department of Social Services recently announced that Amber Johnson has been awarded Employee of the Fourth Quarter for 2024. This award is given in recognition of Johnson’s outstanding work and contributions to the Tioga County Department of Social Services.

Johnson started working at Tioga County DSS in March of 2023 as a caseworker in the Adult Services Unit where she quickly found her place. The knowledge she brought from previous employment and her own life experiences allowed her to easily transition into her new role, working with adults to keep them safe in the community.

Over the past year, Johnson has worked on very difficult cases that have required the most intensive case management, including court involvement, weekly visits, and coordination of multiple services and needs. Her clients call daily, some clients multiple times a day.

In a press release from DSS, they wrote, “Despite her busy schedule, she always makes time for them and treats them with the utmost respect.”

They continued, “Amber is a true team player and an invaluable member of the Adult Services Unit. She never hesitates to help her coworkers when they need something. She shares her knowledge with others while continuing to learn and grow as a professional.” Congratulations Amber!