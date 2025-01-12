Newark Valley Troop 30 News

National Wreaths Across America Day was on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, and took place at more than 4,600 participating locations across the country. This was Newark Valley Boy Scout Troop 30’s eighth year participating in the placing of wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery. Fourteen scouts and four adults participated, and American Legion Post 130 in Falls Church, Va. hosted the troop for the three days during which they attended the event.

Each December, wreaths are placed on veterans’ tombstones through coordinated ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery as well as at additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad. The event provides an opportunity for communities to gather during the busiest time of year to pause and say thank you to all who have served and sacrificed for our freedom.

With each balsam wreath placed, the volunteer says the service member’s name out loud to keep his or her memory alive. The purpose is to teach, honor, and remember the sacrifice of our veterans. For more information, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.

After the ceremony, the Scouts were able to spend some time visiting the National Museum of the United States Navy and the National Mall.

As Troop 30 enters its 93rd year, please welcome its 64th and 65th Eagle Scouts, Joseph Gillio and Luke Saunders. Both Luke and Joseph will continue in scouting and will be training to become assistant scoutmasters.

Joseph’s project was at Saint Patrick’s Church in Owego last October. The project involved repairing and refurbishing a portion of the church that had been severely water-damaged.

In July, Luke’s project refurbished a trail on the Waterman Wildlife Preserve by laying down rocks and building two bridges.

The Troop is actively involved in monthly outdoor events, supporting local community events and service projects. Troop 30 is part of the Hiawatha District of the Baden-Powell Council and chartered by Glenn A. Warner VFW Post 1371.

The troop meets on Monday evenings, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., on the second floor of the Newark Valley Municipal Building during the school year. Troop 30 has served the youth of northern Tioga County since 1932.