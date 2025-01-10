Guthrie welcomes Christmas holiday babies

Guthrie welcomes Christmas holiday babiesPictured is Theresa Dianne Thomaris, born at Guthrie Corning Hospital on Christmas Day, 2024. Provided photo. 

Posted By: psadvert January 10, 2025

Guthrie hospitals across the region welcomed several newborns during this Christmas holiday period, bringing extra joy to families throughout the area.   

Karter Zane Stelick was born at 7:35 a.m. on Dec. 24 at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center to parents Cheryl and Travis Stelick of Dryden, N.Y. He arrived weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz. and is 18.75 in. long.   

Guthrie welcomes Christmas holiday babies

Karter Zane Stelick, pictured, was born at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center on Christmas Day, 2024. Provided photo.

Theresa Dianne Thomaris was born at 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 24 at Guthrie Corning Hospital to parents Michelle Anna Babak and Robert Constantine Thomaris of Elmira, N.Y. She arrived weighing 8 lbs., 2 oz. and is 20.5 in. long. 

Guthrie welcomes Christmas holiday babies

Waylon James Custer, pictured, was born at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center on Christmas Day, 2024. Provided photo.

Waylon James Custer was born at 11:16 a.m. on Dec. 25 at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center to parents Mayleigha Demott and John Custer of Tully, N.Y. He arrived weighing 6 lbs., 5 oz. and is 19 in. long.  

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Guthrie welcomes Christmas holiday babies"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*