Guthrie welcomes Christmas holiday babies

Guthrie hospitals across the region welcomed several newborns during this Christmas holiday period, bringing extra joy to families throughout the area.

Karter Zane Stelick was born at 7:35 a.m. on Dec. 24 at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center to parents Cheryl and Travis Stelick of Dryden, N.Y. He arrived weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz. and is 18.75 in. long.

Theresa Dianne Thomaris was born at 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 24 at Guthrie Corning Hospital to parents Michelle Anna Babak and Robert Constantine Thomaris of Elmira, N.Y. She arrived weighing 8 lbs., 2 oz. and is 20.5 in. long.

Waylon James Custer was born at 11:16 a.m. on Dec. 25 at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center to parents Mayleigha Demott and John Custer of Tully, N.Y. He arrived weighing 6 lbs., 5 oz. and is 19 in. long.