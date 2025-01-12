‘Funky Junk Market’ a part of the North Avenue landscape

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

The Funky Junk Market, located at 62 North Ave. in Owego, N.Y. opened earlier this year. The boutique offers an eclectic and vintage selection, along with consignments, auctions, estate sales, and downsizing services.

The Funky Junk Market holds an online auction every Thursday at 7 p.m. You can find the auction at funkyowego.hibid.com.

The “Funky Junk Market is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Owners Joshua Skellett and Emily Coleman welcome everyone to come and visit them. You can contact the shop at (607) 314-0018 or email them at info@funkyowego.com with any questions or for more information about the “Funky Junk Market.”

You can find them on the web at www.funkyjunkmarket.com.