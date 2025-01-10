Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Merry Christmas to all! I hope it was good for you. For me, it was a warm bed with lots of food.

I have spent the past year of my life living outdoors, close to Power and Paddle. My mom disappeared during the summer, so this nice lady, Gwen, has been feeding me. I got to know her and trust her.

When it started getting cold a few weeks ago, she let me spend the nights on her heated back porch. Then she saw Gail’s number in the paper and asked her to come get me and find me a home.

I went to the vet, got fixed, and had all my shots. I love it when you pet my head. I am ready for a home now, so please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Fluffy Flo.

Bottles and cans can be turned in at the Redemption Center where there is a donation jar. Happy Holidays!