Readers’ Column for the week of January 9, 2025

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages.

If you are struggling with drinking during the holidays, AA is always available to help. Call the AA Hotline in Tioga County, N.Y. at 1-800-307-4285.

~

DORA BRIND, a long-time resident of Richford, will be celebrating her 90th birthday. She does not have a computer to receive messages, but I think a card shower would be most appreciated. Her address is 548 Route 79, Richford, N.Y. 13835.

~

A Get Well Soon goes out to George Hoffmier Sr., who recently experienced a hunting mishap, and we hope for his speedy recovery.

~

Oh, my Lord, has the Town of Owego Highway Department lost its mind? They’re not running wings on their roads. They’re like cow paths, and only half of their roads are getting plowed. What’s going on with the highway department?

~

Someone called in about the Owego Walgreens. It’s closing on Jan. 20 and there’s a big sign out front. Also, Party City stores and Big Lots are all going out of business.

~

I was just wondering why the lights are only lit on one side of the bridge in Owego. Thank you.

National Political Viewpoints

Regarding the recent column, yes, Walgreens is closing locations in many places, including Owego. Part of the reason is that they cannot stay in business when thieves are allowed to walk out the door with unpaid merchandise; plus, they can’t afford to retrofit stores with locking cases for all items in areas where this happens. Also, it is just fine with me if our President-elect places billionaires in prominent positions. If they are smart enough to have become billionaires with a “B,” they must have something on the ball which may benefit the rest of us.

~

The Selective Service System (the Draft) in this country requires all male immigrants, whether documented or undocumented, aged 18-25 (which seems to be the majority of recent migrants), to register with the SSS. Failure to do so denies many federal services, including federal healthcare. Does anyone know if this is being adhered to? Is this the reason why the Biden administration has permitted numerous young men to enter the country, thinking they might require them in the event of a war? And while Jimmy Carter did a great deal of good, and one wishes him eternal peace, I, for one, will never forgive him for pardoning draft dodgers.

~

Ramaswamy posted that tech companies hire foreign-born and first-generation engineers rather than native-born Americans because “American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long; a culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math Olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers.” He called for “[m]ore math tutoring, fewer sleepovers. More weekend science competitions, fewer Saturday morning cartoons. More books, less TV. More creating, less ‘chillin.’ More extracurriculars, less ‘hanging out at the mall.’” — Heather Cox Richardson, December 27, 2024

~

Republicans are outraged by a WSJ report on how the Democrats shielded Biden from public scrutiny regarding his mental lapses. Fox News has been reporting on this for a couple of years. The Dems should have given themselves some wiggle room instead of saying, “He is in full control. Doesn’t miss a beat. Sharp as he used to be.” God, what a load of BS. The Republicans are quiet; however, over reports that Rep. Kay Granger has been in a mental health facility for several months. I would give Fox News more credit if they stated, “If President Trump ever displays signs of mental incapacity, we will be the first news outlet to inform the public.” I am still waiting.

~

It amazes me, the difference in opinions. I’m an 80 year old and was a registered Democrat since 18, until Joe Biden opened the borders and shut down the drilling. Following that, Americans’ lives have changed. Trying to survive with all the price increases, not feeling safe to go out and shop, or just enjoy some of the simple things in life. Watching him secure the borders in Ukraine after opening ours. The money sent to other countries, yet American citizens that lost everything in the south are living in tents. “We can’t help our own?” When this administration took office, the world was at peace. Not now! I can’t understand how some of you think Trump is going to destroy us when for the last four years the Democrats have done nothing but destroy the USA and the world. We have been called garbage by our President, and to me, I feel like they’ve used me to wipe their feet on. By the way, I truly believe that the time between the election and the transition should be shorter.

~

Another individual with family values, Matt Gaetz, who Trump stood beside forever and a day, is charged in the report with smuggling drugs, having sex with a teenager under 17/18 years old, and paying prostitutes. Hard to believe how many of these people have such horrible family values, yet the Republicans stick right with them.

~

There is so much hope and optimism with a Trump presidency. Kamala was absolutely correct when she said Americans are ready to turn the page, and I believe she and the Bidens all voted for Trump!

~

Today is Christmas Eve, and Santa is getting ready for his huge sleigh ride and deliveries. Imagine all he does in one night and at his age. He has more energy than Joe Biden!

~

Should Biden still be president? If you are mentally unfit to make decisions, how can any of his recent laws and decisions be legal? Never heard of such a thing; I’m glad he’s leaving!

~

I am so glad that Trump won the election. They could lie about him all they want, but I’m still glad he did.

~

People, we have another crisis on our hands. It’s called the House of the Lord. All those churches up for sale, it’s disgusting. It’s unbelievable! People, don’t lose your faith. Start going back to church. Forget all the scare tactics that the Democrats have been pulling. It’s time to join together and go back to the House of the Lord where you know you’re safe. People go back, pray, rejoice, and be happy. Please, save the House of the Lord. We need more people to spread the faith out there, folks. Trump is trying to straighten out the mess that has been created with all that climate nonsense. Just put your faith in the good Lord Almighty, not in the Democratic Party!

~

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from 77 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump. Mama Gump

~

I was so saddened by President Jimmy Carter’s death. Now, that was a true politician! He would pick up a Bible. He would pick up a hammer and go help people. The politicians we have now, all they do is pick up envelopes full of cash.