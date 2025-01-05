‘It was twenty years ago today Sgt. Pepper taught his band to play’; Local man leaves a legacy of music behind

Contributed by Scott Armstrong —

Brian Murphy, aged 71 of Athens, Pa., passed away recently, but a lifetime of accomplishments, musically and to his community, carries on. As a lifelong friend of Brian’s, this writer touches on those musical connections, including his beloved vibraphone from Lionel Hampton and his various configurations of bands that were well known during their time. Here are some highlights from Brian Murphy’s musical journey.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, 1964 at 8 p.m., being broadcast live from the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, New York, Ed Sullivan introduced The Beatles to America with his unmistakable voice, arms clasped across the front of his chest, “Ladies and gentlemen, The Beatles!”

The studio audience erupted, and from that moment on, everything changed in the blink of an eye. The Beatles opened their first set with “All My Loving,” followed by “Til There Was You” and “She Loves You” followed by their second set performing “I Saw Her Standing There” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” Our world was forever changed in the instant of that moment.

Being profoundly inspired, in the summer of 1965 between sixth and seventh grade, Brian Murphy, a longtime resident of the Valley area in Sayre, Pa., became determined to form a rock and roll band.

Brian gathered friends Scott Armstrong, Pebble Stone, David Walker, and Kevin McNamara with the resolute vision of forming a rock and roll band, asked each of us what we wanted to play, and proceeded to teach us to play, as none of us had ever played a musical note or instrument.

Being influenced by the quiet Beatle George Harrison, Scott wanted to play guitar, Dave chose bass guitar, Kevin the organ, Pebble stepped up as the frontman and lead vocalist, rounded out with Brian on drums and backup vocals.

So began The Five More (later to be renamed Crimson Sensation) and, yes, Brian taught us all – incredible! David Rae joined on keyboards along the way, also being self-taught and adding incredible vocal range, while Pebble picked up a Gretsch Tennessean, adding rhythm guitar to Five More’s repertoire.

The Five More’s premiere engagement, and first paying gig, was in 1966 in the Athens High School cafeteria, and featured such chart-toppers and fan favorites as Louie Louie, House of the Rising Sun, G-L-O-R-I-A, You Really Got Me, Woolly Bully, and enough others to fill two sets over two and a half hours. The band made $25. Somewhere along their musical journey, Five More became Crimson Sensation; but one thing remained constant – Brian selected the setlist, figured out all of the chord progressions, and scored all of the arrangements.

Other notable engagements included the SCI Hall in Towanda, the South Waverly borough hall, which we could rent for $75 and pay two security guards (a requirement) $25 each for a three-hour gig, cost of admission $1 dollar; the Brush and Pallet in Candor, N.Y. before an empty house; our biggest gig at The Old Mill in Towanda where we were on the same bill as Ronnie Dio and the Prophets; and the Paddock Room in Waverly serving as our final, and best performance in the summer of 1971, prior to our going to college.

Lest we not forget with heartfelt gratitude to the band’s dedicated roadies, Brian’s “adopted/ proxy” father Earle E. Armstrong, Jr. and close family friend Bill Scheithauer, who faithfully and tirelessly drove us to and from all of our gigs in the Armstrong Music House Ford Econoline van.

Brian was born in Athens, Pa. on June 22, 1953 to Isabelle Loveland Murphy and graduated from Athens High School (AHS) Bulldog class of 1971 where he participated in all musical and choral curriculum. Brian also played varsity football, wearing number 34 making his very formidable presence known at the position of linebacker. One cannot forget halftimes where Brian forsook his intermission breather by joining the AHS marching band, leading the percussion section in football pants and pads, spikes, marching band tunic, and parade hat. Brian lettered in each of his five years as a member of the band, along with each of his two years of varsity football.

Upon graduation from AHS, Brian attended Clark University in Worcester, Mass. to pursue his initial interest in psychology, followed by attaining a B.A. degree in Professional Music from the esteemed Berklee College of Music in Boston Mass., under the mentorship of world-renowned vibraphonist Gary Burton.

Brian later served as a member of the Berklee faculty. Postgraduate studies at Ithaca College School of Music, including contributing as an adjunct professor in the footsteps of his grandmother Ida Loveland, who graduated from the Ithaca Conservatory and went on to teach piano and voice in the valley; the circle remains unbroken. Brian also took five semesters of Jazz studies at The Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y. and three semesters at Binghamton University, where he also contributed as an adjunct professor.

In his own words, Brian so aptly characterized his educational journey as, “I was in and out of college until I was thirty-four. I’m still taking online courses at sixty-seven. If I’d matriculated correctly, I’d have three doctorates!”

Continuing on with his musical career and legacy, Brian returned to the Valley by confidently announcing in the Sayre Evening Times classifieds, “Brian Murphy is offering music lessons, any instrument.” Brian taught as many as 11 students a day, and none more memorable than that of Tim Carl as featured in the Lifestyles Section of the Towanda Daily Review in an article, “Making Music / Disability enhances Valley man’s talents,” written by Correspondent and Owego Pennysaver Editor Wendy Post.

The article highlights Brian’s poignant 15-year teaching and mentorship of student and valley resident Tim Carl, who was born with a rare neurodevelopment disorder known as Williams Syndrome, and for which Tim possessed two of its symptoms – a love for music and perfect pitch.

Sharing his love for the drums, Brian said of Tim’s abilities, “Tim has the most natural drum stroke I have ever heard. The only stuff Tim can’t play is the stuff he hasn’t heard.”

And then there was the typical weekend lineup: improv jazz ensemble at Green Pastures in Elmira, N.Y. on Friday night, accompanying the Sgro Brothers Harmonica Band on drums Saturday afternoon; Saturday night at the Pig Swallow Hollow in Lowman, N.Y. for three solid sets of head-banging rock and roll and brewskis; and to cap it off playing organ for Sunday morning mass at the Epiphany Catholic church in Sayre, Pa. Brian was the organist serving both Epiphany Catholic Church and St. John’s Catholic Church in South Waverly, Pa. for 30 years.

The pinnacle of Brian’s career has to recognize his CD release, “Behind Bars,” which premiered at the Sayre Theater in Sayre, Pa. and “Solstice at the Cathedral,” at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Syracuse, N.Y. for which Brian arranged and directed the entire score in collaboration with Joe Whiting.

Later joined by lifelong friends David Rae on keyboards and Don Flynn on rhythm guitar, Brian formed and anchored the SPEXXX Band, playing bass guitar and sharing lead vocals with David Rae.

For the final engagement of Brian’s musical legacy, recognition and appreciation are gratefully deserving of Yanuzzi’s Restaurant in Sayre, Pa., and in particular Mark Yanuzzi for hosting Brian’s Thursday night primetime piano hour. This gave Brian immeasurable joy and sustained his love and passion for performing live music through every ounce of his breath and soul until his untimely passing on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024 at the age of 71.

With his passing, Brian leaves us with a lifetime of countless musical accomplishments, a legacy of students and musicians forever influenced by his love of music and commitment to perfection, an incomparable portfolio of work, and an incomprehensible wealth of lifetime achievement.

In Brian’s own words from the autobiography, “A Collection of Life Stories / Lived by Vincent Brian Murphy,” gifted to him by Sarah:

Brian’s favorite possessions: the Steinway Brothers baby grand piano purchased by great-uncle Wallace in 1918 and passed through the generations to Brian by his mother Isabelle; The Grand Daddy of the Vibraphone: The Musser Century Vibraphone bought from the man himself, Lionel Hampton, with whom Brian’s jazz ensemble The Jazz Carpenters got a gig warming up Lionel’s Big Band at Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y., and they quickly became close friends.

In his autobiography, Brian was quoted as saying, “When I first got it, I was afraid of it. I didn’t even set it up for six months. The first time I played it was on a Jerry Breese recording.”

Brian cherished all of his drums and his Warwick bass guitar, specially ordered from Germany and paid for in cash at the Guitar Center in Johnson City, N.Y.

Brian’s idea of perfect happiness: “I’m not sure what perfect happiness is, but I think it might involve chocolate. Actually, my idea of perfect happiness is spending time with Caroline, Eli, Sarah, Travis, and my lovely wife Mary, and pursuing my music.”

Inventions that had the biggest impact on Brian’s life: Again, chocolate makes the list.

As written in the autobiography, “Whoever invented this should have gotten the Pulitzer Prize. I must say that chocolate is part of my day-to-day life.”

What things mattered most in Brian’s life: “Love, kindness, understanding, patience, a sense of humor, dedication, honesty, fun, food, drink (Saranac Root Beer), music, art, film, sports, communication; our dogs and cats. These are the things that matter to me. And always – chocolate!”

In remembrance of Brian and his love for his wife Mary, step-daughter Sarah, her husband Travis, grandchildren Eli and Caroline, and everyone else whose lives he touched, we remain immeasurably and eternally enriched as Brian continues his Magical Mystery Tour, Across the Universe.

“While my Guitar Gently Weeps…… ”