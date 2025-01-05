What’s Happening for the week of January 5, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

JANUARY

Are you struggling to control your eating habits? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous offers a free Twelve Step recovery program for individuals struggling with food obsession, overeating, under-eating, or bulimia. No dues. No fees. Everyone is welcome. The group meets every Sunday, from 6:30-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. For more information, call (607) 239-7838 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Storytime Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Nichols Playgroup, every Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina; by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to reserve a spot.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, running through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m. at 263 Front St., Owego. Regular menu also available; includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize valued at $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Zen Before Zzzzs, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s remote support group, third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) meets on Tuesday and Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. SAIL is a friendly and engaging fitness program tailored for adults aged 65 and older, focusing on improving strength, balance, and overall fitness. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to individuals of all ages interested in exploring knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Participants usually bring their own projects to work on and share. For more information, please call (570) 888-7117.

OCTOBER 14 to JANUARY 6

GriefShare Support Group, every Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Register at Griefshare.org. If you have any questions, please call Lakeview Chapel at (607) 687-3261.

JANUARY 7 to FEBRUARY 4

Parenting Class – Discipline is not a Dirty Word, 5-week series on Tuesdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Family Resource Center, 343 Cass Hill Rd. in Candor.

JANUARY 6

Chicken and Biscuit Dinner with two sides and dessert for $12. Preorder by Jan. 6 by calling (607) 699-3302. Pick up on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Nichols Presbyterian Church between 4 and p.m. Take-out only.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JANUARY 7

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections), 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 8

Free Parenting Classes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Transportation assistance is available. Childcare is provided. Email jes49@cornell.edu to register.

Candor Free Library Association Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., Candor Free Library. Trustees will be elected to the Board, the regular January board meeting follows. All interested Candor residents are invited to attend.

Athens Senior Citizens Luncheon, noon, Athens Wesleyan Church. Please bring a dish to pass, table service, and a beverage. Coffee is provided.

JANUARY 9

Red’s Line Dancing Lessons and Open Dance, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley.

Evening Book Club – “Best of 2024”: 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 13

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Chicken and homemade biscuits, dessert, and salad for a suggested donation of $7, or $5 for those aged 60 and older. RSVPs are appreciated by calling (607) 308-1503.

Chicken and Biscuit Dinner with two sides and dessert for $12. Preorder by Jan. 6 by calling (607) 699-3302. Pick up on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Nichols Presbyterian Church between 4 and p.m. Take-out only.

JANUARY 14

The First Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2025 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 15

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego. Direct questions to Elaine Jardine, Planning Director, at (607) 687-8257 or via email at jardinee@tiogacountyny.gov.

JANUARY 18

New York Forest Owners Annual Potluck Lunch, 1:30 p.m., 840 Front St., Binghamton. Ed Nizalowski will speak on Observations in the Woods. Bring a dish to pass and table service. Reservations are required by calling Steve at (607) 902-4090.

Wintry Escape Adult Painting Class, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

Ed Nizalowski will speak on Observations in the Woods at the New York Forest Owners annual potluck lunch at 1:30 p.m., 840 Front St., Binghamton, N.Y. Bring a dish to pass and table service. For reservations, call Steve at (607) 902-4090.

JANUARY 22

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register Tuesday before January 21st at 8:30 a.m. until full. Registration is required. Phone: 2-1-1 or www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

JANUARY 23

Afternoon Book Club – McNally’s Secret by Lawrence Sanders, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 25

Bridgerton Tea Party for Adults, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

JANUARY 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 1

Soup and Salad Supper, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill donation.

FEBRYARY 18

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 1

Soup and Salad Supper, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill donation.

MARCH 10

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 31

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.