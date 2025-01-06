Owego Fire and Rescue respond East Temple Street fire

Last Sunday, Dec. 30, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Owego Fire and Rescue was alerted to a structure fire on East Temple Street. According to responding crews, the weather was warm and calm with little breeze, cloudy conditions, and no precipitation.

Responders noted that the fire originated on the second floor, and heavy smoke was evident. Engines 804 and 803 were dispatched, and simultaneously Campville and Apalachin fire departments were requested to respond on mutual aid.

Engine804 stretched an attack line into the building and simultaneously connected a large-diameter supply hose from the hydrant to ensure a continuous water source. Ladders were raised to the porch roof to provide additional access to the fire and also to allow for an alternate escape path, if needed, for the interior firefighting teams.

Concurrently, pressure ventilation was introduced to improve visibility and clear the house of smoke and toxic gases.

As members were exiting, a decontamination hose line was used to wash toxic material from the protective gear.

Approximately 20 firefighters were working at the scene and were assisted by Owego EMS, Owego PD, and the Tioga County Fire Investigation Team.

According to responders, there were no serious injuries, and everyone was safe. Units were back in service within approximately three hours.