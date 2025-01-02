Valley Harmony’s ‘Lessons & Carols for Twelfth Night’ Concert set for January 4

Don’t pack up your Christmas music ears with your decorations quite yet! Valley Harmony will offer its annual “Lessons & Carols for Twelfth Night” on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at 2 p.m., at the Newark Valley Congregational Church, also known as the Newark Valley Community Connection, at 32 S. Main St.

Guest soloist Greg Keeler, tenor, will join Valley Harmony, an all-male a cappella quartet, on several pieces, including the moving “Ave Maria” by French composer Franz Biebl and a lyrical arrangement of “What Child Is This?” by modern American composer Chris Rupp. Keeler will also sing solos accompanied by Rhonda Moulton on piano, notably the all-time favorite “O Holy Night.”

Among the highlights that Valley Harmony will perform are the Pentatonix arrangement of “Mary Did You Know?” and Rachmaninov’s “Bogorodĩtse Dẽvo,” and, of course, “Carol of the Bells.”

Besides Moulton on piano, Laurie Holdridge will return and Anne Austin, both playing various woodwind instruments, will join them. In particular, the three will perform Daniel Kantor’s lilting “Night of Silence.”

The nine “lessons” will consist primarily of relevant poetry, including T. S. Eliot’s “Journey of the Magi” and “The Work of Christmas” by Howard Thurman.

Valley Harmony was founded in 2007, and they delight in singing various types of a cappella music. Founder George Lohmann of Berkshire sings bass, while Randy Kerr of Newark Valley sings baritone, and Mike Sheldon of Berkshire and J. Ladd Yost of Nichols both sing tenor.

Before the Lessons & Carols concert, you can enjoy a delicious brunch provided by Newark Valley Community Connection from noon to 2 p.m. The brunch will include pancakes, bacon, ham, a breakfast egg casserole, muffins, and fruit. The suggested donation for the Brunch and Concert is $10, $6 for senior citizens and students. Reservations for brunch are welcomed but not required.

For more information, please call (607) 308-1503.