Santa fuels up with a breakfast stop at the Legion!

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On Sunday, Dec. 22, Santa made a stop at the American Legion in Owego for breakfast and photos. This festive event was open to all, with donations accepted.

Guests attending were offered a family-style breakfast with pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, and sausage. Santa handed out candy canes and books to each child who attended to greet him.

The American Legion in Owego would like to thank everyone for their donations and for attending the breakfast. American Legion volunteers worked hard to cook and serve the food, and then clean up after the event.

You can learn more about the American Legion by following American Legion Post 401 Owego NY on Facebook.