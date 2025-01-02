Tioga County Property Transactions

On Dec. 18, 2024, property located at 2479 S. Apalachin Rd., Town of Owego, from Ethan Mean to Carina Gibbs for $260,000.

On Dec. 18, 2024, property located at 530 Old Barton Rd., Town of Barton, from Bradley Sindoni to Harold Corby III for $3,000.

On Dec. 18, 2024, property located at 3714 State Route 17C, Town of Owego, from Estate of William Holmes to Gary Agan for $8,000.

On Dec. 18, 2024, property located at 53 Ranch Rd., Town of Barton, from Jeffrey and Dawn Mattison to Chad and Laura Rylott for $365,000.

On Dec. 19, 2024, property located at 47 Marydale Dr., Town of Owego, from Thomas and Kathryn Lorman to Blake and Karoline Hickey for $415,000.

On Dec. 19, 2024, property located at 65 Townline Rd., Town of Spencer, from Matthew and McKinley Bast to Paul Bast and Eden Pasto for $195,000.

On Dec. 20, 2024, property located at 16 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from George and Linda Boggs to Michael and Laneya Plouse for $218,000.

On Dec. 20, 2024, property located at 171 Front St., Village of Owego, from Field Apar LLC to Pathways Inc. for $900,000.

On Dec. 20, 2024, property located at Gilkie Hill Rd., Tioga, from Richard and Linda Baumunk to Kevin and Donna Barnes for $99,900.

On Dec. 20, 2024, property located at Tubbs Hill Road, Town of Richford, from Dwayne and Bonnie Klossner to Phillip and Jennifer Marsh for $29,000.