Brickhouse Pizza Company brings authentic wood-fired flavor to Owego

Brickhouse Pizza Company, owned by The Tricolla Family, recently announced its grand opening to be held on Jan. 13, 2025, at 1 p.m. at its location at 711 Route 17C in Owego, N.Y.

As a family-owned small business, Brickhouse Pizza Company offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience with authentic wood-fired brick oven pizzas, calzones, oversized gourmet sandwiches, and what many claim to be the best meatballs you’ll ever taste.

With 40 years of pizza-making expertise, from Long Island to Brooklyn, they are excited to share their passion for exceptional food in a cozy, friendly atmosphere.

Since relocating to Berkshire, N.Y. in 2017, the Tricollas became active community members, also owning Tricolla Farms wedding and event barn venue in Berkshire.

Open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, Brickhouse Pizza Company welcomes guests to dine in or take out. Discover the taste of true wood-fired pizza and more at Owego’s newest dining destination.

For more information, visit 711 Rte 17-C, Owego, N.Y., or call (607) 223-4433