Tioga County Institute for Advancement presents its graduating class

Tioga County is preparing its leaders of tomorrow through Tioga County Institute for Advancement (I4A). This bi-annual initiative, which began in 2018, focuses on succession planning and professional development opportunities for employees within Tioga County.

Recognizing the importance of continuous learning and growth in public service, I4A has developed a diverse curriculum to meet the evolving needs of county operations. Courses cover various topics including communication, conflict resolution, workplace ethics, interdepartmental collaboration, and more.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the graduation of our 5th class of this educational initiative aimed at empowering county staff with the latest tools and knowledge,” stated Martha Sauerbrey of the Tioga County Institute for Advancement.

She added, “By investing in the professional development of county employees, we aim to improve overall service and foster a culture of innovation and excellence within Tioga County.”

The classes were led by experienced instructors from both TC3 and Tioga County. The interactive nature of the courses promoted collaboration and networking among employees from different departments, enhancing cross-functional understanding and teamwork.

As Tioga County continues to evolve and face new challenges, the Tioga County Institute for Advancement remains committed to preparing its workforce with the necessary knowledge and expertise to navigate these changes effectively and provide exceptional public service, the county explained in a recent press release.