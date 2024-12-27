O Tannenbaum concludes for the season

Posted By: psadvert December 27, 2024

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Tioga County Historical Society and Museum, the silent auction bidding for the 2024 O Tannenbaum exhibit came to an end.

Pictured are decorated trees presented for bidding during the O Tannenbaum display at the Tioga County Historical Society and Museum. The exhibit closed last weekend. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

For the final day of the exhibit, musicians from Owego Free Academy came over to provide Christmas caroling. Santa and Mrs. Claus were by the fireplace, greeting children and guests from noon to 2 p.m.

Pictured are items at the Tioga County Historical Society Museum’s Gift Shop. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

The Tioga County Historical Society will be wrapping things up and getting ready for 2025.

The Tioga County Historical Society would like to thank all of its volunteers, historians, board members, performers, guests, and patrons for everything they’ve done at the museum for the year.

The museum is located at 110 Front St. in Owego. You can find them online at www.tiogahistory.org.

