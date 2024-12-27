O Tannenbaum concludes for the season

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Tioga County Historical Society and Museum, the silent auction bidding for the 2024 O Tannenbaum exhibit came to an end.

For the final day of the exhibit, musicians from Owego Free Academy came over to provide Christmas caroling. Santa and Mrs. Claus were by the fireplace, greeting children and guests from noon to 2 p.m.

The Tioga County Historical Society will be wrapping things up and getting ready for 2025.

The Tioga County Historical Society would like to thank all of its volunteers, historians, board members, performers, guests, and patrons for everything they’ve done at the museum for the year.

The museum is located at 110 Front St. in Owego. You can find them online at www.tiogahistory.org.