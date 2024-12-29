Winners selected in County ‘Door Decorating Contest’

Posted By: psadvert December 29, 2024

By Wendy Post —

To boost morale and lift spirits, Tioga County welcomed eight official departments to decorate their doors for the holiday season! With decorating starting on Dec. 1, the judging concluded on Dec. 16, with three awards given and the top door earning the coveted chicken.

The Chair of Tioga County’s Legislature, Martha Sauerbrey, stated that the chicken prize started when she was overheard saying, “Winner, winner, chicken dinner.”

The Grinch himself arrived to get a glimpse of the decorated doors! Photo provided.

The stuffed chicken now serves as the official award, as well as a gift card to Mario’s in Owego where, of course, prize winners can get some chicken wings!

Security was awarded second place in this year’s Door Decorating Contest at the County Office Building in Owego. Pictured, Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey presents the award to Jen Papion. Photo provided.

Judging for the contest was done by county employees from other buildings, along with some folks that got a glimpse of the doors during their lunchtime walk around town.

Legal / Safety was presented with third place in this year’s Door Decorating Contest at the County Office Building in Owego. Presenting the award to Christine Freyvogal is Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey. Photo provided.

Sauerbrey is hoping to grow the contest and is aiming for even more participation next year.

“I hope that next year will be bigger and better, and we will give everybody a head start,” said Sauerbrey, adding, “Maybe we will even be able to decorate outdoors. Our folks are really fun to work with.”

