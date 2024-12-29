Winners selected in County ‘Door Decorating Contest’

By Wendy Post —

To boost morale and lift spirits, Tioga County welcomed eight official departments to decorate their doors for the holiday season! With decorating starting on Dec. 1, the judging concluded on Dec. 16, with three awards given and the top door earning the coveted chicken.

The Chair of Tioga County’s Legislature, Martha Sauerbrey, stated that the chicken prize started when she was overheard saying, “Winner, winner, chicken dinner.”

The stuffed chicken now serves as the official award, as well as a gift card to Mario’s in Owego where, of course, prize winners can get some chicken wings!

Judging for the contest was done by county employees from other buildings, along with some folks that got a glimpse of the doors during their lunchtime walk around town.

Sauerbrey is hoping to grow the contest and is aiming for even more participation next year.

“I hope that next year will be bigger and better, and we will give everybody a head start,” said Sauerbrey, adding, “Maybe we will even be able to decorate outdoors. Our folks are really fun to work with.”