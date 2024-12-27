SantaLand offers nostalgic experience at the Early Owego Antique Center

SantaLand took place Dec. 14 and 15 at the Early Owego Antique Center, located at the corner of Main and Lake Streets in Owego, N.Y.

The event featured Santa, who was handing out candy canes, and there was a Lionel train display in the upstairs hall of the antique center. There was also piano music and artwork by Luke Kaczynski to support OFA’s Class of 2025.

The Early Owego Antique Center would like to thank guests who came out for the SantaLand experience. You can find them on the web at earlyowego.com.