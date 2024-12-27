Letter: The Tide has turned

Dear Editor,

For years, conservatives have been vilified as “conspiracy theorists” for claiming the 2020 election was rigged and stolen from President Trump.

The mainstream media and liberal pundits mocked anyone who questioned the outcome, dismissing them as dangerous extremists or delusional crackpots.

Now, the tide has turned, and the hypocrisy is glaringly obvious as liberals peddle their own wild predictions.

I had to laugh last week when two people from the left claimed the election was rigged. I didn’t think you were supposed to be an election denier?

Could it be that Biden never got the millions of votes he did? While it’s plausible she underperformed Biden, I doubt it was millions of votes less. I think the more likely scenario is that Biden never got the votes he got. The Democrats gamed the system with all the mail-in ballots.

Enter USAF veteran and vocal leftist Jerry Doran, who has taken to social media to allege that President Trump will be arrested on Dec. 20 under Executive Order 13848.

Suddenly, calls for public demonstrations, which liberals once decried as insurrections, are acceptable when they serve their narrative.

According to Doran’s unhinged social media rant, Executive Order 13848, signed in 2018 by Trump, will be weaponized to arrest the 45th President for conspiring with foreign actors to rig the election. He passionately encouraged leftists to prepare for mass mobilization if the arrest doesn’t happen by Jan. 20, the next Inauguration Day.

Funny how the tide has turned.

Sincerely,

Jim Outman

Owego, N.Y.