Santa Photo donations arrive at Stray Haven!

On Dec. 17, members of the Owego Dog Owners Group delivered some holiday cheer to the animals housed at Stray Haven, located in Waverly, N.Y. The pet food was collected on Sunday during the “Pet Photos with Santa” event, where the $5 donation for the visit with Santa was waived in exchange for pet food for a local shelter.

This annual event is held at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, located within Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. The Owego Dog Owners Group maintains the park for use by the public. You can learn more about ODOG on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OwegoDogOwnersGroup. Photo credit: Scott Armstrong.